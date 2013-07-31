Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 09.75-09.85
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.11 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.16 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 10.11 10.17 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.90 10.27 pct
1 MONTH 10.22 10.61 pct
3 MONTH 10.25 10.75 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.292 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.170 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 31 Jul 11.7750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 10.6988 pct
182 days t-bill 10.2857 pct
364 days t-bill 9.8845 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 10.73/11.00
2 Month - 10.75/11.01
3 Month - 10.61/10.83
6 Month - 09.85/10.00
9 Month - 09.69/09.79
1 Year - 09.49/09.53
2 Year - 08.76/08.81
3 Year - 08.53/08.58
4 Year - 08.45/08.50
5 Year - 08.41/08.45
7 Year - 08.33/08.43
10 Year - 08.26/08.36
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.