Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 10.00-10.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.54 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.57 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.53 08.65 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.98 10.30 pct 1 MONTH 10.22 10.48 pct 3 MONTH 10.36 10.71 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.275 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.203 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Aug 11.5900 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 10.3545 pct 182 days t-bill 10.0850 pct 364 days t-bill 9.6971 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 10.35/10.65 2 Month - 10.35/10.65 3 Month - 10.26/10.38 6 Month - 09.59/09.68 9 Month - 09.42/09.52 1 Year - 09.21/09.25 2 Year - 08.58/08.62 3 Year - 08.48/08.51 4 Year - 08.42/08.45 5 Year - 08.39/08.43 7 Year - 08.33/08.43 10 Year - 08.28/08.38 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.