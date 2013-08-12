Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 10.25-10.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.28 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.28 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 10.26 10.30 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 10.27 10.43 pct 1 MONTH 10.35 10.57 pct 3 MONTH 10.54 10.75 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.188 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.297 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Aug 11.6250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 10.6821 pct 182 days t-bill 10.3725 pct 364 days t-bill 9.9894 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 11.10/11.40 2 Month - 11.00/11.30 3 Month - 10.61/10.86 6 Month - 10.15/10.27 9 Month - 09.81/09.91 1 Year - 09.64/09.69 2 Year - 08.87/08.92 3 Year - 08.67/08.72 4 Year - 08.56/08.61 5 Year - 08.52/08.58 7 Year - 08.44/08.54 10 Year - 08.37/08.47 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.