Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 10.20-10.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.35 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.34 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 10.30 10.35 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 10.34 10.55 pct 1 MONTH 10.75 10.84 pct 3 MONTH 11.02 11.14 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.534 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.502 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Aug 11.9625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 10.9646 pct 182 days t-bill 10.7905 pct 364 days t-bill 10.0722 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 10.98/11.31 2 Month - 10.98/11.30 3 Month - 10.49/10.71 6 Month - 10.04/10.18 9 Month - 09.77/09.89 1 Year - 09.60/09.64 2 Year - 08.89/08.93 3 Year - 08.75/08.79 4 Year - 08.69/08.73 5 Year - 08.66/08.70 7 Year - 08.58/08.68 10 Year - 08.50/08.60 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.