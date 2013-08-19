Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 10.20-10.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.35 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.38 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 10.36 10.42 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 10.49 10.76 pct 1 MONTH 10.71 10.99 pct 3 MONTH 10.91 11.12 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.973 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.236 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Aug 12.1800 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 11.3585 pct 182 days t-bill 10.9878 pct 364 days t-bill 10.5457 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 11.59/11.90 2 Month - 11.58/11.88 3 Month - 10.90/11.10 6 Month - 10.70/10.85 9 Month - 10.38/10.50 1 Year - 10.14/10.19 2 Year - 09.37/09.42 3 Year - 09.26/09.32 4 Year - 09.22/09.28 5 Year - 09.19/09.24 7 Year - 09.08/09.18 10 Year - 09.01/09.11 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.