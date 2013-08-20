Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 10.25-10.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.36 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.35 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 10.34 10.40 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 10.30 10.66 pct 1 MONTH 10.48 10.69 pct 3 MONTH 10.72 10.93 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.206 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.920 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Aug 12.5000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 11.6003 pct 182 days t-bill 11.1586 pct 364 days t-bill 10.6645 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 11.20/11.61 2 Month - 11.10/11.48 3 Month - 10.58/10.88 6 Month - 10.38/10.50 9 Month - 09.99/10.11 1 Year - 09.89/09.94 2 Year - 09.16/09.21 3 Year - 09.03/09.08 4 Year - 08.98/09.03 5 Year - 08.95/09.00 7 Year - 08.82/08.92 10 Year - 08.75/08.85 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.