Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 10.20-10.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.31 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 10.27 10.32 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 10.29 10.53 pct 1 MONTH 10.66 10.91 pct 3 MONTH 10.92 11.14 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.349 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.418 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Aug 12.1875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 10.9835 pct 182 days t-bill 10.7198 pct 364 days t-bill 9.9397 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 10.58/10.96 2 Month - 10.56/10.90 3 Month - 10.38/10.60 6 Month - 10.06/10.21 9 Month - 09.77/09.91 1 Year - 09.61/09.68 2 Year - 08.83/08.89 3 Year - 08.65/08.72 4 Year - 08.57/08.64 5 Year - 08.54/08.60 7 Year - 08.43/08.53 10 Year - 08.37/08.47 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.