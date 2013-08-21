Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 10.20-10.25
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.25 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.31 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 10.27 10.32 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 10.29 10.53 pct
1 MONTH 10.66 10.91 pct
3 MONTH 10.92 11.14 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.349 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.418 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Aug 12.1875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 10.9835 pct
182 days t-bill 10.7198 pct
364 days t-bill 9.9397 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 10.58/10.96
2 Month - 10.56/10.90
3 Month - 10.38/10.60
6 Month - 10.06/10.21
9 Month - 09.77/09.91
1 Year - 09.61/09.68
2 Year - 08.83/08.89
3 Year - 08.65/08.72
4 Year - 08.57/08.64
5 Year - 08.54/08.60
7 Year - 08.43/08.53
10 Year - 08.37/08.47
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.