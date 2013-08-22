Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 10.20-10.30
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.40 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.38 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 10.35 10.40 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 10.34 10.57 pct
1 MONTH 10.61 10.88 pct
3 MONTH 10.86 11.16 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.499 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.237 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Aug 12.1563 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 11.0810 pct
182 days t-bill 10.5129 pct
364 days t-bill 10.0977 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 10.53/10.90
2 Month - 10.55/10.90
3 Month - 10.34/10.54
6 Month - 10.10/10.21
9 Month - 09.69/09.82
1 Year - 09.58/09.64
2 Year - 08.82/08.88
3 Year - 08.63/08.68
4 Year - 08.53/08.59
5 Year - 08.48/08.53
7 Year - 08.36/08.46
10 Year - 08.29/08.39
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.