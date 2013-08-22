Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 10.20-10.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.40 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.38 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 10.35 10.40 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 10.34 10.57 pct 1 MONTH 10.61 10.88 pct 3 MONTH 10.86 11.16 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.499 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.237 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Aug 12.1563 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 11.0810 pct 182 days t-bill 10.5129 pct 364 days t-bill 10.0977 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 10.53/10.90 2 Month - 10.55/10.90 3 Month - 10.34/10.54 6 Month - 10.10/10.21 9 Month - 09.69/09.82 1 Year - 09.58/09.64 2 Year - 08.82/08.88 3 Year - 08.63/08.68 4 Year - 08.53/08.59 5 Year - 08.48/08.53 7 Year - 08.36/08.46 10 Year - 08.29/08.39 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.