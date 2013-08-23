Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 10.20-10.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.37 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.34 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 10.30 10.36 pct 3 DAY 10.33 10.39 pct 14 DAY 10.40 10.59 pct 1 MONTH 10.68 10.95 pct 3 MONTH 10.95 11.22 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.327 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.270 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Aug 12.1250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 10.7811 pct 182 days t-bill 10.4904 pct 364 days t-bill 10.0451 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 10.54/10.85 2 Month - 10.54/10.85 3 Month - 10.25/10.45 6 Month - 09.90/10.05 9 Month - 09.60/09.70 1 Year - 09.45/09.49 2 Year - 08.73/08.78 3 Year - 08.55/08.60 4 Year - 08.47/08.51 5 Year - 08.41/08.47 7 Year - 08.32/08.42 10 Year - 08.25/08.35 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.