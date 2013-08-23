BRIEF-India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 10.20-10.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.37 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.34 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 10.30 10.36 pct 3 DAY 10.33 10.39 pct 14 DAY 10.40 10.59 pct 1 MONTH 10.68 10.95 pct 3 MONTH 10.95 11.22 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.327 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.270 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Aug 12.1250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 10.7811 pct 182 days t-bill 10.4904 pct 364 days t-bill 10.0451 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 10.54/10.85 2 Month - 10.54/10.85 3 Month - 10.25/10.45 6 Month - 09.90/10.05 9 Month - 09.60/09.70 1 Year - 09.45/09.49 2 Year - 08.73/08.78 3 Year - 08.55/08.60 4 Year - 08.47/08.51 5 Year - 08.41/08.47 7 Year - 08.32/08.42 10 Year - 08.25/08.35 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Sentiment turned bullish as central government allowed bulk export. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-