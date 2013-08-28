Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 10.20-10.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.31 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 10.26 10.31 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 10.59 10.81 pct 1 MONTH 10.79 11.04 pct 3 MONTH 11.14 11.36 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.894 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.963 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Aug 12.4000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 11.1379 pct 182 days t-bill 10.6803 pct 364 days t-bill 10.1027 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 10.81/11.18 2 Month - 10.81/11.18 3 Month - 10.79/11.05 6 Month - 10.75/10.91 9 Month - 10.34/10.47 1 Year - 10.16/10.23 2 Year - 09.42/09.48 3 Year - 09.21/09.28 4 Year - 09.14/09.20 5 Year - 09.10/09.16 7 Year - 09.01/09.11 10 Year - 08.96/09.06 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.