Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 10.25-10.30
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.31 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.38 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 10.29 10.36 pct
3 DAY 10.30 10.36 pct
14 DAY 10.63 10.77 pct
1 MONTH 10.94 11.14 pct
3 MONTH 11.18 11.41 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.816 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.602 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Aug 12.6938 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 11.1608 pct
182 days t-bill 10.7857 pct
364 days t-bill 9.8805 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 10.51/10.84
2 Month - 10.51/10.84
3 Month - 10.39/10.51
6 Month - 10.12/10.20
9 Month - 09.73/09.81
1 Year - 09.53/09.58
2 Year - 08.84/08.89
3 Year - 08.65/08.70
4 Year - 08.57/08.62
5 Year - 08.53/08.58
7 Year - 08.45/08.55
10 Year - 08.40/08.50
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.