Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 10.10-10.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.26 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.25 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 10.25 10.29 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 10.40 10.48 pct 1 MONTH 10.83 11.08 pct 3 MONTH 11.04 11.27 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.361 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.578 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Sep 12.4375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 11.1739 pct 182 days t-bill 10.7119 pct 364 days t-bill 10.1073 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 10.50/10.85 2 Month - 10.50/10.85 3 Month - 10.34/10.59 6 Month - 10.19/10.34 9 Month - 09.82/09.92 1 Year - 09.62/09.68 2 Year - 08.89/08.95 3 Year - 08.71/08.76 4 Year - 08.64/08.69 5 Year - 08.60/08.66 7 Year - 08.51/08.61 10 Year - 08.43/08.53 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.