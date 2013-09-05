Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 10.25-10.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.21 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.23 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 10.20 10.25 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 10.49 10.59 pct 1 MONTH 11.10 11.18 pct 3 MONTH 11.33 11.46 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.288 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.421 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Sep 11.0125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 10.6500 pct 182 days t-bill 10.2278 pct 364 days t-bill 9.5463 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 10.22/10.58 2 Month - 10.19/10.55 3 Month - 09.98/10.23 6 Month - 09.72/09.87 9 Month - 09.42/09.54 1 Year - 09.27/09.32 2 Year - 08.61/08.67 3 Year - 08.47/08.53 4 Year - 08.43/08.49 5 Year - 08.42/08.47 7 Year - 08.33/08.44 10 Year - 08.28/08.39 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.