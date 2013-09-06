Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 10.15-10.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.28 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.27 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 10.24 10.28 pct 3 DAY 10.24 10.29 pct 14 DAY 10.52 10.64 pct 1 MONTH 11.02 11.11 pct 3 MONTH 11.23 11.29 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.389 pct(1225 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.631 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Sep 11.0625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 10.6955 pct 182 days t-bill 10.2880 pct 364 days t-bill 9.3144 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 10.21/10.59 2 Month - 10.18/10.55 3 Month - 09.90/10.16 6 Month - 09.69/09.83 9 Month - 09.40/09.54 1 Year - 09.26/09.31 2 Year - 08.62/08.68 3 Year - 08.49/08.54 4 Year - 08.45/08.50 5 Year - 08.44/08.49 7 Year - 08.36/08.46 10 Year - 08.32/08.42 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.