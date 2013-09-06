Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 10.15-10.20
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 10.28 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 10.27 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 10.24 10.28 pct
3 DAY 10.24 10.29 pct
14 DAY 10.52 10.64 pct
1 MONTH 11.02 11.11 pct
3 MONTH 11.23 11.29 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.389 pct(1225 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.631 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Sep 11.0625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 10.6955 pct
182 days t-bill 10.2880 pct
364 days t-bill 9.3144 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 10.21/10.59
2 Month - 10.18/10.55
3 Month - 09.90/10.16
6 Month - 09.69/09.83
9 Month - 09.40/09.54
1 Year - 09.26/09.31
2 Year - 08.62/08.68
3 Year - 08.49/08.54
4 Year - 08.45/08.50
5 Year - 08.44/08.49
7 Year - 08.36/08.46
10 Year - 08.32/08.42
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.