Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.40-09.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.60 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.60 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.59 09.64 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.89 09.94 pct 1 MONTH 10.02 10.09 pct 3 MONTH 10.19 10.25 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.767 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.851 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Sep 10.2375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.6857 pct 182 days t-bill 9.3815 pct 364 days t-bill 9.0407 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.40/09.70 2 Month - 09.33/09.55 3 Month - 09.19/09.34 6 Month - 08.97/09.07 9 Month - 08.89/08.99 1 Year - 08.83/08.88 2 Year - 08.43/08.48 3 Year - 08.37/08.42 4 Year - 08.40/08.45 5 Year - 08.42/08.47 7 Year - 08.37/08.47 10 Year - 08.35/08.45 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.