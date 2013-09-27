Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.45-09.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.56 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.57 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.43 09.54 pct 3 DAY 09.51 09.56 pct 14 DAY 09.56 09.76 pct 1 MONTH 09.64 09.82 pct 3 MONTH 09.89 10.08 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.762 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.710 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Sep 9.9500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.6479 pct 182 days t-bill 9.4625 pct 364 days t-bill 9.0682 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.30/09.56 2 Month - 09.18/09.40 3 Month - 09.09/09.22 6 Month - 08.88/08.96 9 Month - 08.76/08.86 1 Year - 08.72/08.76 2 Year - 08.35/08.39 3 Year - 08.30/08.34 4 Year - 08.33/08.37 5 Year - 08.36/08.39 7 Year - 08.30/08.40 10 Year - 08.28/08.38 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.