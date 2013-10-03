Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.45-09.55 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.60 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.62 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.60 09.65 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.66 09.85 pct 1 MONTH 09.70 09.90 pct 3 MONTH 09.77 09.99 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.697 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.641 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Oct 9.9075 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.4954 pct 182 days t-bill 9.3111 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9480 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.13/09.37 2 Month - 08.98/09.19 3 Month - 08.94/09.10 6 Month - 08.85/08.95 9 Month - 08.69/08.79 1 Year - 08.67/08.71 2 Year - 08.29/08.33 3 Year - 08.25/08.29 4 Year - 08.27/08.31 5 Year - 08.29/08.33 7 Year - 08.23/08.33 10 Year - 08.21/08.31 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.