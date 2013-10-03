Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 09.45-09.55
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.60 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.62 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 09.60 09.65 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.66 09.85 pct
1 MONTH 09.70 09.90 pct
3 MONTH 09.77 09.99 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.697 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.641 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Oct 9.9075 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 9.4954 pct
182 days t-bill 9.3111 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9480 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 09.13/09.37
2 Month - 08.98/09.19
3 Month - 08.94/09.10
6 Month - 08.85/08.95
9 Month - 08.69/08.79
1 Year - 08.67/08.71
2 Year - 08.29/08.33
3 Year - 08.25/08.29
4 Year - 08.27/08.31
5 Year - 08.29/08.33
7 Year - 08.23/08.33
10 Year - 08.21/08.31
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.