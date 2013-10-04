Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.49 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.47 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.45 09.53 pct 3 DAY 09.50 09.55 pct 14 DAY 09.74 09.84 pct 1 MONTH 09.79 09.91 pct 3 MONTH 09.84 09.98 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.599 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.622 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Oct 9.8875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.3769 pct 182 days t-bill 9.2341 pct 364 days t-bill 8.8710 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.10/09.35 2 Month - 08.99/09.21 3 Month - 08.94/09.09 6 Month - 08.81/08.90 9 Month - 08.66/08.74 1 Year - 08.64/08.67 2 Year - 08.24/08.27 3 Year - 08.20/08.24 4 Year - 08.23/08.26 5 Year - 08.24/08.28 7 Year - 08.19/08.29 10 Year - 08.17/08.27 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.