Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.49 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.47 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 09.45 09.53 pct
3 DAY 09.50 09.55 pct
14 DAY 09.74 09.84 pct
1 MONTH 09.79 09.91 pct
3 MONTH 09.84 09.98 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.599 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.622 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Oct 9.8875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 9.3769 pct
182 days t-bill 9.2341 pct
364 days t-bill 8.8710 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 09.10/09.35
2 Month - 08.99/09.21
3 Month - 08.94/09.09
6 Month - 08.81/08.90
9 Month - 08.66/08.74
1 Year - 08.64/08.67
2 Year - 08.24/08.27
3 Year - 08.20/08.24
4 Year - 08.23/08.26
5 Year - 08.24/08.28
7 Year - 08.19/08.29
10 Year - 08.17/08.27
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.