Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.05
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.05 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.08 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 09.04 09.09 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.22 09.32 pct
1 MONTH 09.34 09.44 pct
3 MONTH 09.52 09.63 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.444 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.458 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Oct 9.2750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8417 pct
182 days t-bill 8.7328 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4907 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.68/08.86
2 Month - 08.53/08.68
3 Month - 08.47/08.59
6 Month - 08.45/08.55
9 Month - 08.36/08.45
1 Year - 08.37/08.41
2 Year - 08.05/08.08
3 Year - 08.04/08.08
4 Year - 08.09/08.12
5 Year - 08.11/08.14
7 Year - 08.06/08.16
10 Year - 08.04/08.14
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.