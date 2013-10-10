Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.07 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.08 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.03 09.08 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.42 09.54 pct 1 MONTH 09.41 09.49 pct 3 MONTH 09.65 09.66 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.472 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.428 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Oct 9.2650 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8462 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7300 pct 364 days t-bill 8.5052 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.63/08.89 2 Month - 08.48/08.73 3 Month - 08.45/08.59 6 Month - 08.47/08.59 9 Month - 08.39/08.47 1 Year - 08.37/08.41 2 Year - 08.04/08.07 3 Year - 08.03/08.07 4 Year - 08.07/08.11 5 Year - 08.10/08.14 7 Year - 08.06/08.16 10 Year - 08.04/08.14 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.