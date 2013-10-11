Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.09 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.08 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.99 09.05 pct 3 DAY 09.05 09.10 pct 14 DAY 09.21 09.30 pct 1 MONTH 09.20 09.32 pct 3 MONTH 09.55 09.66 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.434 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.487 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Oct 9.2925 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8355 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7435 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4716 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.66/08.87 2 Month - 08.48/08.66 3 Month - 08.47/08.59 6 Month - 08.45/08.55 9 Month - 08.36/08.45 1 Year - 08.36/08.40 2 Year - 08.01/08.05 3 Year - 08.01/08.05 4 Year - 08.04/08.08 5 Year - 08.08/08.12 7 Year - 08.02/08.12 10 Year - 08.00/08.10 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.