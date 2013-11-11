Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.75-08.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.78 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.75 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.75 08.79 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.83 08.97 pct 1 MONTH 08.93 09.02 pct 3 MONTH 09.09 09.19 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.059 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.958 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Nov 9.3500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6791 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7474 pct 364 days t-bill 8.5897 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.53/08.75 2 Month - 08.53/08.75 3 Month - 08.51/08.62 6 Month - 08.53/08.61 9 Month - 08.57/08.64 1 Year - 08.58/08.61 2 Year - 08.35/08.39 3 Year - 08.37/08.41 4 Year - 08.40/08.44 5 Year - 08.43/08.47 7 Year - 08.39/08.49 10 Year - 08.38/08.48 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.