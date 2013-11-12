Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.80 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.79 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.75 08.80 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.74 08.91 pct 1 MONTH 08.82 08.99 pct 3 MONTH 09.01 09.18 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.041 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.060 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Nov 9.4125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.7391 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7617 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7263 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.59/08.78 2 Month - 08.59/08.78 3 Month - 08.60/08.71 6 Month - 08.62/08.71 9 Month - 08.65/08.74 1 Year - 08.68/08.72 2 Year - 08.47/08.50 3 Year - 08.50/08.54 4 Year - 08.52/08.56 5 Year - 08.54/08.58 7 Year - 08.49/08.59 10 Year - 08.49/08.59 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.