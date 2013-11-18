Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.65-08.75
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.78 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.76 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.75 08.80 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.79 08.93 pct
1 MONTH 08.86 09.03 pct
3 MONTH 08.98 09.16 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.968 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.968 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Nov 9.5875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.9150 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8737 pct
364 days t-bill 8.8493 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.53/08.71
2 Month - 08.50/08.69
3 Month - 08.52/08.63
6 Month - 08.55/08.63
9 Month - 08.55/08.62
1 Year - 08.57/08.60
2 Year - 08.35/08.38
3 Year - 08.37/08.40
4 Year - 08.41/08.45
5 Year - 08.45/08.48
7 Year - 08.40/08.50
10 Year - 08.40/08.50
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.