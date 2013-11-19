Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.75-08.80
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.74 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.74 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.72 08.77 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.79 08.96 pct
1 MONTH 08.85 09.02 pct
3 MONTH 09.01 09.16 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.035 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.016 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Nov 9.5500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8929 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8023 pct
364 days t-bill 8.8413 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.53/08.71
2 Month - 08.50/08.69
3 Month - 08.51/08.61
6 Month - 08.54/08.61
9 Month - 08.54/08.60
1 Year - 08.55/08.59
2 Year - 08.33/08.37
3 Year - 08.34/08.38
4 Year - 08.38/08.42
5 Year - 08.42/08.45
7 Year - 08.38/08.48
10 Year - 08.38/08.48
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.