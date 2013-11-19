Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.75-08.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.74 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.74 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.72 08.77 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.79 08.96 pct 1 MONTH 08.85 09.02 pct 3 MONTH 09.01 09.16 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.035 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.016 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Nov 9.5500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8929 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8023 pct 364 days t-bill 8.8413 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.53/08.71 2 Month - 08.50/08.69 3 Month - 08.51/08.61 6 Month - 08.54/08.61 9 Month - 08.54/08.60 1 Year - 08.55/08.59 2 Year - 08.33/08.37 3 Year - 08.34/08.38 4 Year - 08.38/08.42 5 Year - 08.42/08.45 7 Year - 08.38/08.48 10 Year - 08.38/08.48 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.