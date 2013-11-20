Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.75 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.75 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.73 08.78 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.87 08.95 pct
1 MONTH 08.94 09.03 pct
3 MONTH 09.17 09.24 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.044 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.044 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Nov 9.4500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.9165 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8483 pct
364 days t-bill 8.8215 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.55/08.73
2 Month - 08.55/08.71
3 Month - 08.54/08.63
6 Month - 08.61/08.68
9 Month - 08.61/08.67
1 Year - 08.59/08.63
2 Year - 08.37/08.40
3 Year - 08.39/08.42
4 Year - 08.42/08.46
5 Year - 08.45/08.49
7 Year - 08.41/08.51
10 Year - 08.40/08.50
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.