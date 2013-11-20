Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.75 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.75 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.73 08.78 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.87 08.95 pct 1 MONTH 08.94 09.03 pct 3 MONTH 09.17 09.24 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.044 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.044 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Nov 9.4500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.9165 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8483 pct 364 days t-bill 8.8215 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.55/08.73 2 Month - 08.55/08.71 3 Month - 08.54/08.63 6 Month - 08.61/08.68 9 Month - 08.61/08.67 1 Year - 08.59/08.63 2 Year - 08.37/08.40 3 Year - 08.39/08.42 4 Year - 08.42/08.46 5 Year - 08.45/08.49 7 Year - 08.41/08.51 10 Year - 08.40/08.50 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.