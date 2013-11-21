Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.65-08.70 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.75 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.76 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.73 08.78 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.85 09.01 pct 1 MONTH 08.89 09.04 pct 3 MONTH 09.11 09.24 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.070 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.081 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Nov 9.5500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.9360 pct 182 days t-bill 9.0240 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9204 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.57/08.78 2 Month - 08.56/08.74 3 Month - 08.57/08.65 6 Month - 08.62/08.69 9 Month - 08.62/08.68 1 Year - 08.63/08.67 2 Year - 08.40/08.44 3 Year - 08.42/08.46 4 Year - 08.46/08.50 5 Year - 08.49/08.53 7 Year - 08.45/08.55 10 Year - 08.45/08.55 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.