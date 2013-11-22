Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.65-08.70
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.74 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.74 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.69 08.73 pct
3 DAY 08.70 08.75 pct
14 DAY 08.82 08.96 pct
1 MONTH 08.88 09.05 pct
3 MONTH 09.07 09.23 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.085 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.102 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Nov 9.6000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.9516 pct
182 days t-bill 9.0250 pct
364 days t-bill 8.8936 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.56/08.77
2 Month - 08.56/08.74
3 Month - 08.53/08.63
6 Month - 08.58/08.67
9 Month - 08.56/08.63
1 Year - 08.58/08.62
2 Year - 08.36/08.40
3 Year - 08.38/08.41
4 Year - 08.42/08.46
5 Year - 08.46/08.50
7 Year - 08.42/08.52
10 Year - 08.42/08.52
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.