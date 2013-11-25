Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.72 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.74 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.71 08.75 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.81 08.98 pct 1 MONTH 08.88 09.06 pct 3 MONTH 09.07 09.23 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.080 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.098 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Nov 9.5750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.9338 pct 182 days t-bill 8.9987 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9199 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.53/08.71 2 Month - 08.47/08.67 3 Month - 08.51/08.61 6 Month - 08.57/08.62 9 Month - 08.55/08.61 1 Year - 08.56/08.59 2 Year - 08.35/08.38 3 Year - 08.37/08.40 4 Year - 08.41/08.44 5 Year - 08.45/08.47 7 Year - 08.42/08.52 10 Year - 08.41/08.51 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.