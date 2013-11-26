Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.73 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.74 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.71 08.75 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.88 09.02 pct
1 MONTH 08.91 09.06 pct
3 MONTH 09.08 09.23 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.034 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.048 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Nov 9.5250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.9446 pct
182 days t-bill 9.0090 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9643 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.52/08.74
2 Month - 08.51/08.72
3 Month - 08.52/08.61
6 Month - 08.53/08.61
9 Month - 08.51/08.58
1 Year - 08.54/08.58
2 Year - 08.32/08.36
3 Year - 08.34/08.38
4 Year - 08.39/08.43
5 Year - 08.43/08.47
7 Year - 08.39/08.49
10 Year - 08.39/08.49
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.