Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.73 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.74 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.71 08.75 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.88 09.02 pct 1 MONTH 08.91 09.06 pct 3 MONTH 09.08 09.23 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.034 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.048 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Nov 9.5250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.9446 pct 182 days t-bill 9.0090 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9643 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.52/08.74 2 Month - 08.51/08.72 3 Month - 08.52/08.61 6 Month - 08.53/08.61 9 Month - 08.51/08.58 1 Year - 08.54/08.58 2 Year - 08.32/08.36 3 Year - 08.34/08.38 4 Year - 08.39/08.43 5 Year - 08.43/08.47 7 Year - 08.39/08.49 10 Year - 08.39/08.49 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.