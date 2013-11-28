Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.20-07.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.64 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.56 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.63 08.67 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.86 08.95 pct 1 MONTH 08.94 09.04 pct 3 MONTH 09.18 09.26 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.031 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.014 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Nov 9.4375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.9148 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8936 pct 364 days t-bill 8.8498 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.38/08.55 2 Month - 08.37/08.51 3 Month - 08.40/08.48 6 Month - 08.43/08.50 9 Month - 08.43/08.50 1 Year - 08.46/08.50 2 Year - 08.24/08.28 3 Year - 08.24/08.28 4 Year - 08.30/08.34 5 Year - 08.33/08.37 7 Year - 08.31/08.41 10 Year - 08.30/08.40 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.