Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.75-06.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.86 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.91 07.99 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.71 08.86 pct 1 MONTH 08.84 08.97 pct 3 MONTH 09.05 09.18 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.029 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.048 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Dec 9.3438 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8011 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8253 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7479 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.19/08.38 2 Month - 08.21/08.37 3 Month - 08.28/08.37 6 Month - 08.39/08.45 9 Month - 08.35/08.43 1 Year - 08.40/08.44 2 Year - 08.20/08.24 3 Year - 08.22/08.26 4 Year - 08.29/08.33 5 Year - 08.32/08.36 7 Year - 08.28/08.38 10 Year - 08.27/08.38 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.