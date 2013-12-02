Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.75-06.80
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.86 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.91 07.99 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.71 08.86 pct
1 MONTH 08.84 08.97 pct
3 MONTH 09.05 09.18 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.029 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.048 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Dec 9.3438 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8011 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8253 pct
364 days t-bill 8.7479 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.19/08.38
2 Month - 08.21/08.37
3 Month - 08.28/08.37
6 Month - 08.39/08.45
9 Month - 08.35/08.43
1 Year - 08.40/08.44
2 Year - 08.20/08.24
3 Year - 08.22/08.26
4 Year - 08.29/08.33
5 Year - 08.32/08.36
7 Year - 08.28/08.38
10 Year - 08.27/08.38
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.