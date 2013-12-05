Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.11 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.00 07.05 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.16 08.35 pct 1 MONTH 08.55 08.74 pct 3 MONTH 08.84 08.99 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.061 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.108 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Dec 9.1875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5946 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7250 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6727 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.11/08.29 2 Month - 08.14/08.29 3 Month - 08.20/08.30 6 Month - 08.39/08.46 9 Month - 08.37/08.45 1 Year - 08.41/08.45 2 Year - 08.21/08.25 3 Year - 08.23/08.27 4 Year - 08.30/08.34 5 Year - 08.33/08.37 7 Year - 08.28/08.38 10 Year - 08.28/08.38 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.