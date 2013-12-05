Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.05
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.05 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.11 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.00 07.05 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.16 08.35 pct
1 MONTH 08.55 08.74 pct
3 MONTH 08.84 08.99 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.061 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.108 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Dec 9.1875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5946 pct
182 days t-bill 8.7250 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6727 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.11/08.29
2 Month - 08.14/08.29
3 Month - 08.20/08.30
6 Month - 08.39/08.46
9 Month - 08.37/08.45
1 Year - 08.41/08.45
2 Year - 08.21/08.25
3 Year - 08.23/08.27
4 Year - 08.30/08.34
5 Year - 08.33/08.37
7 Year - 08.28/08.38
10 Year - 08.28/08.38
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.