Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.80
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.50 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.51 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.30 07.37 pct
3 DAY 07.47 07.52 pct
14 DAY 08.36 08.45 pct
1 MONTH 08.66 08.81 pct
3 MONTH 08.85 08.99 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.128 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.172 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Dec 9.1375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5500 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6876 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6968 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.21/08.39
2 Month - 08.23/08.33
3 Month - 08.24/08.32
6 Month - 08.44/08.50
9 Month - 08.42/08.49
1 Year - 08.45/08.49
2 Year - 08.27/08.30
3 Year - 08.28/08.32
4 Year - 08.35/08.39
5 Year - 08.38/08.42
7 Year - 08.35/08.45
10 Year - 08.34/08.45
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.