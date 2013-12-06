Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.50 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.51 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.30 07.37 pct 3 DAY 07.47 07.52 pct 14 DAY 08.36 08.45 pct 1 MONTH 08.66 08.81 pct 3 MONTH 08.85 08.99 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.128 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.172 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Dec 9.1375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5500 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6876 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6968 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.21/08.39 2 Month - 08.23/08.33 3 Month - 08.24/08.32 6 Month - 08.44/08.50 9 Month - 08.42/08.49 1 Year - 08.45/08.49 2 Year - 08.27/08.30 3 Year - 08.28/08.32 4 Year - 08.35/08.39 5 Year - 08.38/08.42 7 Year - 08.35/08.45 10 Year - 08.34/08.45 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.