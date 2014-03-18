Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.10 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.08 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 09.07 09.11 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.74 09.87 pct
1 MONTH 09.87 10.01 pct
3 MONTH 10.12 10.20 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.800 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.805 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Mar 10.0625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 9.1556 pct
182 days t-bill 9.0420 pct
364 days t-bill 8.8351 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 09.54/09.63
2 Month - 08.86/08.96
3 Month - 08.73/08.80
6 Month - 08.61/08.67
9 Month - 08.61/08.66
1 Year - 08.63/08.66
2 Year - 08.37/08.40
3 Year - 08.38/08.41
4 Year - 08.42/08.45
5 Year - 08.45/08.48
7 Year - 08.46/08.53
10 Year - 08.45/08.53
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.