Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.97 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.95 09.00 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 10.18 10.25 pct 1 MONTH 09.89 09.99 pct 3 MONTH 09.88 09.96 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.777 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.785 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Mar 9.8625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8765 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8924 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7871 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.22/09.31 2 Month - 08.75/08.85 3 Month - 08.64/08.71 6 Month - 08.59/08.65 9 Month - 08.60/08.66 1 Year - 08.64/08.67 2 Year - 08.40/08.44 3 Year - 08.42/08.46 4 Year - 08.47/08.51 5 Year - 08.51/08.54 7 Year - 08.52/08.59 10 Year - 08.51/08.59 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.