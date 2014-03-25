Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.92 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.95 08.99 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.85 10.03 pct 1 MONTH 09.76 09.95 pct 3 MONTH 09.78 09.93 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.792 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.788 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Mar 9.7875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.7838 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8448 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7778 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.20/09.30 2 Month - 08.75/08.85 3 Month - 08.63/08.70 6 Month - 08.56/08.62 9 Month - 08.59/08.65 1 Year - 08.62/08.65 2 Year - 08.40/08.43 3 Year - 08.41/08.44 4 Year - 08.47/08.50 5 Year - 08.50/08.53 7 Year - 08.47/08.56 10 Year - 08.47/08.56 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.