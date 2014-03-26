Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.05-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.35 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.54 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.47 08.57 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.77 10.06 pct 1 MONTH 09.55 09.84 pct 3 MONTH 09.68 09.88 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.763 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.785 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Mar 9.6750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.7904 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8452 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7878 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.16/09.26 2 Month - 08.75/08.85 3 Month - 08.60/08.67 6 Month - 08.54/08.60 9 Month - 08.57/08.64 1 Year - 08.60/08.64 2 Year - 08.39/08.42 3 Year - 08.41/08.44 4 Year - 08.46/08.49 5 Year - 08.49/08.53 7 Year - 08.48/08.57 10 Year - 08.48/08.57 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.