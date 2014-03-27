Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.05-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.30 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.32 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.23 08.30 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.83 10.02 pct 1 MONTH 09.64 09.92 pct 3 MONTH 09.65 09.83 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.799 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.824 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Mar 9.7500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8115 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7997 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7765 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.90/09.00 2 Month - 08.64/08.74 3 Month - 08.54/08.62 6 Month - 08.51/08.58 9 Month - 08.53/08.59 1 Year - 08.59/08.63 2 Year - 08.37/08.41 3 Year - 08.40/08.44 4 Year - 08.45/08.49 5 Year - 08.49/08.52 7 Year - 08.48/08.57 10 Year - 08.48/08.57 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.