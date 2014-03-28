Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 10.00-11.00
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 13.73 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 12.78 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.78 08.53 pct
3 DAY 12.25 13.24 pct
14 DAY 09.81 09.99 pct
1 MONTH 09.65 09.89 pct
3 MONTH 09.58 09.77 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.818 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.810 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Mar 9.5125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5465 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6509 pct
364 days t-bill 8.7026 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.12/08.25
2 Month - 08.22/08.35
3 Month - 08.28/08.36
6 Month - 08.39/08.46
9 Month - 08.45/08.53
1 Year - 08.56/08.60
2 Year - 08.35/08.39
3 Year - 08.38/08.42
4 Year - 08.44/08.48
5 Year - 08.48/08.52
7 Year - 08.48/08.58
10 Year - 08.48/08.58
Last quoted by contributors
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.