Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 10.00-11.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 13.73 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 12.78 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.78 08.53 pct 3 DAY 12.25 13.24 pct 14 DAY 09.81 09.99 pct 1 MONTH 09.65 09.89 pct 3 MONTH 09.58 09.77 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.818 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.810 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Mar 9.5125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5465 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6509 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7026 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.12/08.25 2 Month - 08.22/08.35 3 Month - 08.28/08.36 6 Month - 08.39/08.46 9 Month - 08.45/08.53 1 Year - 08.56/08.60 2 Year - 08.35/08.39 3 Year - 08.38/08.42 4 Year - 08.44/08.48 5 Year - 08.48/08.52 7 Year - 08.48/08.58 10 Year - 08.48/08.58 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.