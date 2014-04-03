Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.98 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.76 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.98 09.01 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.78 09.02 pct 1 MONTH 09.10 09.24 pct 3 MONTH 09.18 09.33 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.962 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.008 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Apr 9.3125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.7775 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8531 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9229 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.22/08.33 2 Month - 08.29/08.40 3 Month - 08.38/08.46 6 Month - 08.45/08.51 9 Month - 08.52/08.60 1 Year - 08.65/08.69 2 Year - 08.46/08.49 3 Year - 08.49/08.53 4 Year - 08.56/08.59 5 Year - 08.60/08.64 7 Year - 08.58/08.67 10 Year - 08.58/08.67 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.