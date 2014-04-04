Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.75 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.42 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.37 08.58 pct 3 DAY 08.83 08.91 pct 14 DAY 09.00 09.12 pct 1 MONTH 09.19 09.33 pct 3 MONTH 09.28 09.43 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.027 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.065 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Apr 9.2750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8006 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8536 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9258 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.25/08.35 2 Month - 08.29/08.39 3 Month - 08.36/08.46 6 Month - 08.45/08.52 9 Month - 08.54/08.61 1 Year - 08.65/08.69 2 Year - 08.46/08.50 3 Year - 08.50/08.54 4 Year - 08.57/08.61 5 Year - 08.61/08.65 7 Year - 08.62/08.70 10 Year - 08.62/08.70 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.