Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.40-07.50
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.32 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.24 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.27 08.33 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.27 08.39 pct
1 MONTH 08.54 08.69 pct
3 MONTH 08.68 08.82 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.586 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.541 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Jun 8.9125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5046 pct
182 days t-bill 8.5610 pct
364 days t-bill 8.5870 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.19/08.29
2 Month - 08.18/08.27
3 Month - 08.19/08.26
6 Month - 08.23/08.29
9 Month - 08.22/08.28
1 Year - 08.24/08.27
2 Year - 07.87/07.90
3 Year - 07.81/07.84
4 Year - 07.81/07.84
5 Year - 07.82/07.85
7 Year - 07.79/07.89
10 Year - 07.79/07.89
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.