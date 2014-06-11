Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.40-07.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.32 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.24 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.27 08.33 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.27 08.39 pct 1 MONTH 08.54 08.69 pct 3 MONTH 08.68 08.82 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.586 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.541 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Jun 8.9125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5046 pct 182 days t-bill 8.5610 pct 364 days t-bill 8.5870 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.19/08.29 2 Month - 08.18/08.27 3 Month - 08.19/08.26 6 Month - 08.23/08.29 9 Month - 08.22/08.28 1 Year - 08.24/08.27 2 Year - 07.87/07.90 3 Year - 07.81/07.84 4 Year - 07.81/07.84 5 Year - 07.82/07.85 7 Year - 07.79/07.89 10 Year - 07.79/07.89 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.