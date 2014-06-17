Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.89 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.82 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.85 08.89 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.38 08.54 pct
1 MONTH 08.76 08.90 pct
3 MONTH 08.92 09.05 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.620 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.601 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Jun 8.8750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1238 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5295 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6245 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6490 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.22/08.31
2 Month - 08.22/08.31
3 Month - 08.23/08.30
6 Month - 08.26/08.33
9 Month - 08.26/08.33
1 Year - 08.28/08.31
2 Year - 07.89/07.92
3 Year - 07.81/07.85
4 Year - 07.81/07.85
5 Year - 07.82/07.85
7 Year - 07.82/07.90
10 Year - 07.82/07.90
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.