Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.33 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.26 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.30 08.34 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.33 08.45 pct 1 MONTH 08.74 08.87 pct 3 MONTH 08.90 09.01 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.620 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.671 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Jun 8.8750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5334 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6308 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6453 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.22/08.30 2 Month - 08.24/08.32 3 Month - 08.26/08.33 6 Month - 08.29/08.35 9 Month - 08.31/08.38 1 Year - 08.33/08.36 2 Year - 07.95/07.98 3 Year - 07.88/07.91 4 Year - 07.88/07.91 5 Year - 07.88/07.91 7 Year - 07.88/07.96 10 Year - 07.88/07.96 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.