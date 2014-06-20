Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.45-08.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.03 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.54 07.61 pct 3 DAY 07.98 08.03 pct 14 DAY 08.18 08.34 pct 1 MONTH 08.56 08.73 pct 3 MONTH 08.71 08.84 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.691 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.724 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Jun 8.9000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5173 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6201 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6331 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.18/08.26 2 Month - 08.20/08.27 3 Month - 08.24/08.30 6 Month - 08.29/08.36 9 Month - 08.33/08.39 1 Year - 08.35/08.38 2 Year - 07.99/08.02 3 Year - 07.92/07.95 4 Year - 07.92/07.96 5 Year - 07.94/07.97 7 Year - 07.95/08.03 10 Year - 07.95/08.03 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.