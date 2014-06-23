Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.20-08.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.17 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.16 08.20 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.20 08.33 pct 1 MONTH 08.57 08.72 pct 3 MONTH 08.70 08.83 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.747 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.776 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Jun 8.9000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5060 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6111 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6527 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.20/08.27 2 Month - 08.22/08.29 3 Month - 08.25/08.31 6 Month - 08.33/08.39 9 Month - 08.37/08.42 1 Year - 08.38/08.42 2 Year - 08.05/08.09 3 Year - 07.99/08.02 4 Year - 08.00/08.04 5 Year - 08.02/08.05 7 Year - 08.02/08.11 10 Year - 08.02/08.11 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.