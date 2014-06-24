Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.20-08.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.17 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.14 08.19 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.29 08.41 pct 1 MONTH 08.54 08.67 pct 3 MONTH 08.69 08.82 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.722 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.717 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Jun 8.8875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5073 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6114 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6530 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.21/08.27 2 Month - 08.22/08.28 3 Month - 08.24/08.30 6 Month - 08.31/08.37 9 Month - 08.35/08.40 1 Year - 08.37/08.40 2 Year - 08.00/08.04 3 Year - 07.94/07.97 4 Year - 07.95/07.99 5 Year - 07.97/08.00 7 Year - 07.98/08.06 10 Year - 07.98/08.06 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.