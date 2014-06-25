Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.16 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.15 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.13 08.18 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.36 08.48 pct 1 MONTH 08.56 08.69 pct 3 MONTH 08.72 08.84 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.695 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.706 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Jun 8.8625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5596 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6368 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6836 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.19/08.26 2 Month - 08.21/08.29 3 Month - 08.22/08.29 6 Month - 08.30/08.38 9 Month - 08.34/08.41 1 Year - 08.37/08.41 2 Year - 08.01/08.05 3 Year - 07.93/07.97 4 Year - 07.94/07.98 5 Year - 07.94/07.98 7 Year - 07.95/08.03 10 Year - 07.95/08.03 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.