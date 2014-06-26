Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.29 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.21 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.24 08.28 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.32 08.43 pct 1 MONTH 08.53 08.66 pct 3 MONTH 08.68 08.80 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.698 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.735 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Jun 8.8625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5016 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6358 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6551 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.19/08.27 2 Month - 08.20/08.28 3 Month - 08.22/08.28 6 Month - 08.31/08.37 9 Month - 08.35/08.42 1 Year - 08.38/08.41 2 Year - 08.00/08.03 3 Year - 07.92/07.95 4 Year - 07.94/07.96 5 Year - 07.94/07.97 7 Year - 07.95/08.03 10 Year - 07.95/08.03 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.