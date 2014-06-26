Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.29 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.21 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.24 08.28 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.32 08.43 pct
1 MONTH 08.53 08.66 pct
3 MONTH 08.68 08.80 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.698 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.735 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Jun 8.8625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5016 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6358 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6551 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.19/08.27
2 Month - 08.20/08.28
3 Month - 08.22/08.28
6 Month - 08.31/08.37
9 Month - 08.35/08.42
1 Year - 08.38/08.41
2 Year - 08.00/08.03
3 Year - 07.92/07.95
4 Year - 07.94/07.96
5 Year - 07.94/07.97
7 Year - 07.95/08.03
10 Year - 07.95/08.03
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.